Rowland

Jeannie Foster Rowland passed into the more immediate presence of our Savior on March 31, 2023. She died at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem, NC. Surviving are two step-daughters, Winnie and Karen, a stepson, Rich, a beloved cousins, Eddie Alley, Larry Alley, Anita Sprinkle Roberts,, and their families. She was preceded in death by her sister, Layla Foster Wright, and her husband, Edwin Glenn Rowland.

Mrs. Rowland was born in Forsyth Co., NC on August 3, 1940, the daughter of John Hiatt Foster and Ruby Brewer Foster. She graduated from Mineral Springs High School where she enjoyed being a majorette.

She was a life-long, active Moravian, growing up at Pine Chapel Moravian Church. There she played both the piano and organ for Sunday School and Church services. After her marriage, she and her husband became members of Kernersville Moravian Church on June 17, 1984.

Jeannie volunteered for numerous church organizations such as Sunnyside Ministries, Office Angel, Moravian Stars, Sewing for Mission, Christmas Stocking, and others.

Jeannie and Glenn especially enjoyed traveling, particularly visiting his children and other special friends.

Glenn died December 23, 2006. After his death, Jeannie became less active and involved. She adored animals, especially her dog, Charlie. Although she lived alone, she was thankful for her good neighbors.

A graveside service will be held at Kernersville Moravian Church at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 11,2023 with the Rev. John G. Rights officiating.