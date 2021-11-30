Following the Christmas Parade, individuals can continue their holiday spirit at the Kernersville Rotary Club’s Annual Pancake Supper fundraiser from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at kernersville Elementary School.
The Pancake Supper will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk, and orange juice. Individual tickets can be purchased from any Rotary Club member or at the door on the day of the event for $5 each. For more information about the Pancake Supper, visit www.Kernervillerotary.org.
For more, see the Tuesday, November 30, 2021 edition.
Rotary Pancake Supper
Following the Christmas Parade, individuals can continue their holiday spirit at the Kernersville Rotary Club’s Annual Pancake Supper fundraiser from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at kernersville Elementary School.
Previous post: Christmas Parade
Next post: Walkertown Christmas Parade