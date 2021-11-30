Rotary Pancake Supper

Following the Christmas Parade, individuals can continue their holiday spirit at the Kernersville Rotary Club’s Annual Pancake Supper fundraiser from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at kernersville Elementary School.

The Pancake Supper will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk, and orange juice. Individual tickets can be purchased from any Rotary Club member or at the door on the day of the event for $5 each. For more information about the Pancake Supper, visit www.Kernervillerotary.org.

