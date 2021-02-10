Ross

Eleanor Hauser Ross, 93, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

The family will greet friends with a drive-through visitation from 2:00PM to 3:00PM Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the church.

A native of High Point, NC, Eleanor was the wife of the late Vernon Lee Ross and the daughter of the late Charles Burton Hauser and Genia Richardson Hauser. Eleanor was a 1950 graduate of Appalachian State Teachers College, now ASU. She taught school at East Forsyth High School and Glenn High School for more than 30 years. After retirement, she taught Science courses at Forsyth Technical Community College in the GED program. Eleanor was an active and faithful member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, where she was instrumental in establishing the Girl Scout Program. Eleanor and her husband, Vernon were active participants of Elderhostel, now known as Road Scholars. She enjoyed gardening and traveling with her family and friends, especially with her lifelong friend, Jo Fitzpatrick.

Survivors include her daughters, Suzanne Ross of Greensboro, NC, and Martha Ross Griffin of Kernersville, NC; one niece, Jeanette Hauser Dollar and husband, Jackie of High Point, NC; and two nephews, C. B. Hauser and wife, Leesa of Fort Myers, FL, and Eric Harrison and wife, Brenda of Georgetown, SC.

In addition to her husband and parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Hauser Rogers Harrison; one brother, Merle Hauser; one niece, Barbara Collins; and one nephew, Richard Rogers.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to her special caregivers from home care to residential health care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville, NC 27284.