Union Cross Fire Department recently announced their annual awards, presenting the Rookie of the Year Award to three exceptionally hard-working firefighters who volunteer with the department. Those awarded included Kaitlin Idol, Stephanie Shields and Hayden Witcher.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 7 & 8, 2021 edition.
Rookies of the Year
