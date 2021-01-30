Rogers

James Timothy Rogers, 55, born August 27, 1965 in Martinsburg, WV to James M. Rogers and the late Sherry Doreen Henry Rogers, unexpectedly passed away and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 30, 2021 of an underlying health issue. James attended Wakefield High School in Arlington, VA and after the passing of his beloved Mother moved with his brother and Father to Inwood, WV to be nearer to family. He worked in many different professions but found cooking and restaurant work to fit his gifts the best. Tim loved people and loved to talk; he never met a stranger. He had a broad knowledge and love of music and cars and could remember every phone number he was ever given clear back to grade school. In 1993 he moved to North Carolina where he met his best friend and love of his life Reba Hicks in 1996, who would later become his wife in 2007, after being together for 11 years. James and Reba had two sons Timothy James “TJ” (21) and Dylan Cole (10).

He leaves behind his wife and partner Reba Hicks Rogers (Kernersville, NC)of 24 years, his two sons TJ and Dylan (of the home, Kernersville, NC), his father James M. Rogers & stepmother Heather (Mathias, WV), his younger brother Jamie A. Rogers and partner Sheila Boherer (Spring Mills, WV), his Aunt Dee and Uncle Bruce Clark (Conway, SC), his Uncle Eddie L. Henry (Delta, PA), his Uncle Larry and Aunt Patricia Rogers (Bluemont, VA), Uncle Jack and Aunt Roberta Rogers (Martinsburg, WV), his father-in-law Donald Hicks (Kernersville, NC), brother in law Ronnie Hicks (Archdale, NC), sister-in-law Carol (Kernersville, NC), and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Sherry Doreen Henry Rogers (1984), his Mother-in-law Carolyn Ann Hicks (2018), his paternal grandmother Virginia Mae Keller Rogers (1994), his maternal grandmother Rilla Helen Young Henry (1992), his maternal grandfather Edgar Leonard Henry (1983), and his paternal grandfather Guy Kinsil Rogers (1962).

“A memorial service, to be announced, will be held at a later date.”