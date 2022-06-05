Robertson

Clyde Gregory Robertson, 62, of Kernersville passed away from injuries due to an automobile accident on June 5, 2022. He was born in Forsyth County on November 29, 1959, to the late Clyde F and Doris Vance Robertson of Kernersville. Greg was married to Jane Landreth Robert-son for 42 years. He was a lifetime resident of Kernersville and retired from Champion Industries in December after 43 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Jane; two sons, Bran-don Robertson (Irene) of Kernersville and Kyle Robertson of Charlotte. Also surviving is his sis-ter Kay Campbell (Bobby), brother Timmy Robertson, brother-in-law David Landreth, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Greg will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Pastor Christy Clore officiating. The family will receive friends at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel from 10:00 am until 11:00 am prior to the graveside. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.