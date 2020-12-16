Robertson

Kernersville – Mr. Jerry Eugene Robertson, 80, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice. He was born in Forsyth county on July 14, 1940 to the late Charlotte Virginia Freeman Robertson and Paul Eugene Robertson.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Dale Robertson; his daughter, DeDe Bush (Kevin), his grandson Tyler Bush; his sisters, Lois Nieuwenhuis (George) and Jeanette Matthews (Jim), his niece, Lisa Turner (Aaron), and his nephews, Chad Fox (Debi) and Brian Nieuwenhuis (Melissa).

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.