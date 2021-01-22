Roberson

James E. “Ed” Roberson, 86, went home to be with his Lord January 22, 2021.

Graveside Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held 11:00AM Saturday May 22, 2021 at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Whiteheart officiating.

A native of Forsyth County, Ed was the son of the late Era Stanley Roberson and Rev. Ezra Roberson. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his son, Ron Roberson; grandson, Colby Livengood; brothers, C.E. Roberson and Pastor Bobby Roberson.

Survivors include his daughter, Pam Livengood and Bud of China Grove; sons, Randy Roberson of Hopewell, Virginia, and Donnie Roberson and Maryanne of Salisbury; grandchildren, Adam Roberson, Ali Roberson, Stella Roberson, Amanda Weeks and husband, Brandon, and Justin Roberson and his girlfriend, Savannah; great granddaughter, Stella; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ed was retired from the former Adams Millis Company. He was member of Trulite Baptist Church in High Point.

