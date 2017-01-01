Robbery

The arrests of five robbery suspects in Winston-Salem have been linked to a local larceny here in Kernersville.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD), multiple arrests were made in a series of crimes committed in late June, all of which appear connected to a carjacking in Winston-Salem on June 25. A Kernersville Police Department incident report dated June 26 at around 2:13 p.m. reports a larceny at the CVS, located at 1105 South Main Street, during which a cash box valued at $200 and $82.19 was stolen appears to be related in that one of the suspect’s names, Kevin Dwight Miller, is identified in the report.

