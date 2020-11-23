Rhodes

Mr. Johnny Earl Rhodes, 87, slipped peacefully from this life to the next on Monday, November 23, 2020 while a resident at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Kernersville, N.C. Born in Wilkes County on May 1, 1933, Johnny was the oldest child of the late Philmore and Fay Rhodes. Johnny attended Wilkes Central High School and after a brief time with RJ Reynolds, he began self-employment with various ventures and was blessed with the knowledge and the desire to succeed.

Johnny was a faithful member of Waughtown Baptist Church where he ministered in various capacities including deacon of the church as well as Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed traveling and gardening. He especially enjoyed watching Duke basketball, old westerns and his athletic grandsons play various sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kent Rhodes, of North Wilkesboro. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Peggy Williams Rhodes; two children, Cindy Ann Marshall (Gray) and John Earl Rhodes Jr; and two grandchildren, Trey and Will Rhodes, all of Kernersville. He is also survived by a brother, James Rhodes (Ruth), of California.

A private service to celebrate his life will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Preacher Eddie Brackett officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Waughtown Baptist Church at 1538 Waughtown St., Winston Salem, N.C 27107.