After starting a satellite campus out of their temporary location at Glenn High School, Reynolda Church will begin holding services at their new, permanent location on Bodenhamer Street on Sunday, October 17.
For more, see the Tuesday, October 12 edition.
Reynolda Church moving
After starting a satellite campus out of their temporary location at Glenn High School, Reynolda Church will begin holding services at their new, permanent location on Bodenhamer Street on Sunday, October 17.
Previous post: Abel
Next post: Candidate question