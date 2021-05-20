Response filed by US attorneys

Federal prosecutors filed documents earlier this week asking that the Court deny a Kernersville man’s motion to revoke a detention order that will keep him in custody until his trial on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.

The new filing, submitted in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on Monday, alleges that Charles J. Donohoe and his co-defendants “were heavily involved in planning, organizing, and leading members of the Proud Boys organization before, during, and after their participation in the January 6 attack.”

A grand jury issued indictments against Donohoe, 33, and three others in early March. Donohoe was arrested by FBI agents in Kernersville on March 17 and placed into federal custody in the Forsyth County Detention Center. He has since been relocated to Oklahoma. For more, see the Thursday, May 20, 2021 edition.