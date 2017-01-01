Resolution approved

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved sending a resolution to the state General Assembly that opposes proposed legislation to dissolve the North Carolina High School Athletic Association during this past Wednesday night’s regular monthly meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Jenny Fulton, Alderman Bruce Boyer, Alderman Kenny Crews and Alderman Joe Pinnix all voted in favor of the resolution. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 7 & 8, 2021 edition.