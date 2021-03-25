Reopening discussions

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will meet tonight, Thursday, March 25, to further consider how to best proceed with reopening middle and high schools throughout the district.

Thursday’s special called meeting comes after discussion during Tuesday night’s regular meeting, where most board members agreed that more details about the plan needed to be talked about before a vote on the matter. For more, see the Thursday, March 25, 2021 edition.