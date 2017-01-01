Remaining in the 6th District

A three-judge panel of the N.C. Supreme Court accepted redrawn state redistricting maps from the Republican-led General Assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 23, but threw out the new U.S. congressional districts for the state. Instead, the panel replaced the disputed map with one of its own choosing, throwing part of Forsyth County, including all of Kernersville, back in the 6th District.

