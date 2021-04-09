Reilly

Edward John Reilly, 81, of Kernersville, NC passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00AM Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Noah Carter officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery Columbarium. The family will greet friends with a prayer vigil and visitation from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Born in Scotland on December 1, 1939, Ed was the son of the late Edward Reilly and Mary Agnes Gibb.

Ed spent his childhood in Clydebank, Scotland and attended trade school to focus on mechanical engineering and later met his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” when they married in 1965. Ed worked for Rolls Royce in Canada and moved with them in 1971 to the states and later joined US Air and Piedmont airlines. After retiring in 2000, Ed had the opportunity to volunteer at the NC Transportation Museum in Spencer. Ed was a lifelong fan of the Scottish Football (soccer) Team Celtic United.

Ed was an active member and volunteered at Holy Cross Catholic Church. He never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face. Ed was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth of 56 years; son, Mark and wife, Anna Reilly of Richmond, VA; daughter, Sharon Tucker and husband, Gary of Kernersville; his three grandkids, Brandon (Rachael), Caitlin, and Meghan; step-granddaughter, Meagan (Chris) Nadeau of Greensboro; step-great granddaughter, Blakely; sister, Jean Maxwell (Bob) of Canada; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Forsyth hospital and Pennybyrn for their excellent care and compassion towards our husband and father.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make donations to the Leukemia Foundation.