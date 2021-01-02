Reid

Kernersville – January 2, 2021, marks a day of double sadness and loss for our family with the sudden and unexpected passing of both of our parents, Dorothy Moore Reid and Charles Franklin Reid. Dad passed away this morning, and 14 hours later, mom followed him to eternal peace. Daddy took care of mom in life and he was there for her waiting at Heaven’s door.

Dorothy was born on August 8, 1935 in Surry County, NC; Charlie was born in Forsyth County, NC on April 6, 1935.

Charlie served in the United States Air Force from Sept. 1954 – April 1958. Dorothy was a Registered Nurse and met Charlie when he was on leave from the Air Force, visiting his grandmother in a Winston-Salem hospital. Dorothy was her nurse; Dorothy and Charlie’s love story began.

They were married on June 24, 1956 at Friedland Moravian Church in Winston-Salem. They started a family in Winston-Salem then moved to Kernersville in the late 60’s where they raised their family. The family was looking forward to celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary in June. We are heartbroken beyond words that we will not have the opportunity to share this magnificent milestone with the loving couple, family and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Fletcher Ray Moore and Iva Belle Smith Moore and her brother Donnie Moore. Survived by her sister Debbie Moore Grogan and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy had so many passions and no matter her interest at the time, she was “all in.” She loved to read, work in her flower and vegetable gardens and painting crafts. She loved to create and paint and left many much loved keepsakes to her children and grandchildren. One of mom’s greatest passions was her nursing at Baptist Hospital, the nurses and doctors she worked with and caring for all she touched but her greatest passion of all was her family.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Wade Michael Reid and Frances Hutchins Reid. Survived by his sister Bettie Reid Poindexter, her husband Tommy Poindexter and many nieces and nephews. Like mom, dad had many passions in life but most of all, he loved people and sharing stories of life, mechanical engineering and figuring out how things worked. He was a proud Mechanical Engineer for Bell Labs and AT&T. Dad was a true patriot, loved this country and served the community as a member of the Civitan Club for over 40 years, worked as a volunteer at local polling site and a faithful member of Friedland Moravian Church. Dads favorite story was about Texas Pete…only a lucky few know the rest!

Our parents were kind, caring, wonderful people who shared their love generously with family and friends every day of their lives. They were our coaches, our role models, our heroes, our compass in life. They were the best people you’d ever want to meet. Everyone who knew them were touched by their grace and willingness to share their hearts of gold. We will miss you forever, mom and dad.

Charles and Dorothy were preceded in death by one grandchild, Travis Heath. Surviving are two sons, Michael Ray Reid and wife Darcy Bonfils, David Charles Reid and wife Tammy, one daughter, Robin Reid Heath, and their three grandchildren Tyler Heath, Walker Heath and Savannah Heath.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.