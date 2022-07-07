Reel

Leidy Rodger Reel, III passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at his home.

Leidy was born on January 5, 1952, in New York, to Leidy Rodger Reel, Jr. and Arline Elizabeth Wagner. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Cincinnati and a Post- Bache-lorette Degree Certificate from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Leidy made friends in all the places he lived throughout his life. Here in Kernersville, he was a member of the Chamber of Commerce where he especially liked being on the Education Grants and Business Affairs Committees. He loved his church where at one time he was a Lead Deacon and Finance Chair.

Leidy was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents and his sister, Donna Elizabeth Reel Tarmin. He is survived by his wife, Donnamarie.

A memorial service will be held 2:30PM Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church. Interment will follow at the Seventh-day Adventist Cemetery, Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends from 2:30PM to 3:00PM Sunday prior to the service at the church. All who knew Leidy are welcome.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com