Redmon

Richard Lester Redmon, 76, of Kernersville, NC, went home to be with his Lord peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, November 21, 2022.

A native of Forsyth County, NC, Richard was a loving husband of 55 years to Billie Lakey Redmon and the son of Lester Franklin Redmon and Katherine Gray Redmon, both deceased. Richard was a 1965 graduate of East Forsyth Senior High School. He served in the U.S. Army and later in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. He was a retired sales representative for Ingersol Dresser Rand. He was a member of the Kernersville Masonic Lodge 669. Richard was a faithful member of Welcome Door Baptist Church. He loved eagles, watching westerns on TV, flying model airplanes, and airplanes in general. Richard enjoyed working in the garden and listening to music, especially gospel music. He loved his family and supported his children and grandchildren in all of their activities and adventures through his life. Richard and Billie were soul mates from the time they started dating in 1964 and were always by each other’s side. Where you saw one, you saw the other. Richard was the best Husband, Daddy, and Pawpaw. He was a great friend and family man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Billie of the home; son, Derek Redmon and wife, Tracey of Kernersville, NC; daughter, Dana Redmon Watson and husband, David of Belews Creek, NC; grandchildren, Tyler Redmon, Sydney Watson, Lindsay Redmon, Weston Watson, Mason Watson, and Bryson Redmon; sisters, Diane Mabe and husband, Wayne, and Margie Howard and husband, Pete; aunt, Mae Petticord; sister-in-law, Johnnie Midyette; and multiple nieces, nephews, and special cousins.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dot and Clyde Lakey.

There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Welcome Door Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.piercejeffersonfh.com

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the doctors and nurses for their care for Richard during his illness.

Memorial donations may be made to Welcome Door Baptist Church, 6741 Vance Road, Kernersville, NC 27284, or to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.