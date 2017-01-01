Recycling Center closed

The Forsyth County Recycling Center located at 455 Lindsay Street in Kernersville will be closed until further notice due to a minor accident inside the recycling center on Tuesday afternoon.

It is unclear exactly what happened, but one of the support beams did get knocked out of place, which damaged the structural integrity of the facility.

“There was a minor accident involving a vehicle that did some damage to the shelter at the facility. It was during the day when the facility was open. There is a large rain shelter supported by metal beams. A vehicle came in contact with one of the supports and knocked it off its footer,” said Minor Barnette, the Director of the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 14 & 15, 2023 edition.