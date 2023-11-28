Recreations & Events Center construction

An extensive project long in the making is well underway and may be completed faster than expected. Construction of the Kernersville Recreation & Event Center, an $18.3 million project that will provide a myriad of sports, recreation and other options and is expected to provide a huge economic impact for Kernersville, is moving quickly. The Kernersville Recreation & Event Center will be at the corner of Union Cross Road and Shields Road next to the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.

