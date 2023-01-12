Rec and Event Center price set

During the Jan. 10 Board of Aldermen meeting, a unanimous vote finalized the financing for the construction of the new Kernersville Recreation and Event Center.

“We were pleased with the price of the building knowing what construction costs have done,” Town Manager Curtis Swisher said. “We feel comfortable with what that is and we are looking forward to moving on and sending this information on to the LGC [Local Government Commission] for their approval as well.”

The confirmed amount of $18.16 million is only for the construction of the building. The price will not change if there was a miscalculation or error made by the contractor.

“We assume the risk if we estimated it incorrectly,” Project Executive John Wright said.

For more, see the Thursday, January 12, 2023 edition.