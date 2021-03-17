Reaves

Vicky Lynn Mabe Reaves, 62, of Kernersville, North Carolina, went to her Heavenly home Wednesday, March 17, 2021, to be in the presence of her Savior, Jesus and her earthly parents, Bobby and Nancy Mabe. She is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years, Daniel M. Reaves, Jr., (better known as Danny); two loving sisters, Kay Mabe Holycross and Cindy Mabe Williard; nieces and a nephew.

Singing with the Inner Rhythm Choir of Winston-Salem, which is where she met Danny, brought her much pleasure. She sang with them for about 20 years and then, later, she sang with the Heart and Soul Choir – ARC of High Point. She and Danny enjoyed being a part of the Sunshine Class at First Baptist Church, Kernersville. She was a proud graduate of The Enrichment Center of Winston Salem and was employed for awhile by Kaplan School Supply Company.

An opportunity to visit with the family will take place at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services, 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 12:00 Noon to 1:30 p.m. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, 2730 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC. Please note that everyone attending must wear a mask during visitation and at the graveside.

For those seeking a way to honor Vicky’s memory, the family respectfully suggests a contribution to the Van Ministry of First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst St., Kernersville, NC 27284. This wonderful ministry enabled Vicky and Danny to attend Bible study, worship, and other events at church; and, on occasion, when no other transportation was available, took her to doctors’ appointments.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the staff at Bradford Village West for their attentive care of Vicky for the past five years and for the staff of Well-Care Home Care for the palliative care they provided in her final weeks.