Reaf

Oak Ridge- Mrs. Violet Reaf, 85, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital after a long struggle with medical issues. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and was originally a native of Pennsylvania but has resided in Oak Ridge for the last 14 years. Violet loved the Lord, was a prayer warrior, loved keeping family connected, and enjoyed her greeting card ministry. She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph of almost 67 years of marriage. She was well loved by four daughters, Dianne McGinnis (Charles), Linda Russell (Arthur), Sherry Peltz (Dave), and Colleen Foley (Dennis); three grandchildren, Matthew McGinnis, Brian Peltz (Theresa), and Lauren Davis (Marshall), and three great grandchildren, Oliver Peltz, Paisley Davis and Rorey Peltz. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Union Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Roberson officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to “Under the Bridge” Ministry or Samaritan’s Purse in care of Union Grove Baptist Church, 5424 Union Grove Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is serving the family.