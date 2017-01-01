Rabies case

For the first time since the fall of 2019, a case of rabies has been confirmed locally after a raccoon trapped off Union Cross Road tested positive for the viral disease.

Deputies with the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Somerset Crossing Lane on Monday morning, June 14 after residents on the street reported that their dogs had gotten into a fight with a raccoon.

