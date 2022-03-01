Putting on the Ritz

As a way to help provide the life-saving skill of swimming to everyone, Hand-in-Hand Water Safety Awareness Foundation (Hand-in-Hand), based in Kernersville, is hosting their third annual “Putting on the Ritz” charity gala on May 12 from 6:30-10 p.m. at Castle McCulloch.

The mission of Hand-in-Hand is to equip all people with water safety education and resources to prevent drowning-related accidents. Haskins said they hope to raise at least $20,000 during this year’s event.

“We hope to be able to add on financial help with medical bills and funeral costs from drowning accidents, and we are working on building a support group specifically for families affected by drowning,” Haskins said. Castle McCulloch is located at 3925 Kivett Dr. in Jamestown. For more information about the gala, to purchase tickets or to become a sponsor, visit https://www.bewatersafe.org/annual-charity-gala.

