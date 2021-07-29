Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift continued to encourage residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to do so amid rising cases throughout the county.
Swift said Tuesday that the Forsyth County Department of Public Health has seen a 300 percent increase in cases since July 6.
According to Swift, over the last two weeks, the daily average case count has risen to 36, when just a few weeks ago the FCDPH was seeing daily cases numbers not even in the teens.
Push for vaccines
