Proposed school in Colfax

Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced on Monday that interested parties will be able to get more input about a new proposed K-8 school in Colfax at a meeting tonight, May 4, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the multipurpose room at Colfax Elementary School.

The roughly 30-acre site for the proposed school is located at the southwest corner of South Bunker Hill Road and Boylston Road in Colfax. The proposed school would be for about 900 students.

The new proposed K-8 school is part of a recently released budget recommendation from GCS Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley. The recommended budget is $1,029,473,351 in total from state, local, and federal funds. For more, see the Thursday, May 4, 2023 edition.