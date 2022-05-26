Proposed county budget

County Manager Dudley Watts will formally present the staff recommendation for the FY 2022-2023 Forsyth County Annual Budget on Thursday, May 26 following the commissioners briefing, which will begin in the morning and resume at 2 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Forsyth County Government, 201 N. Chestnut St. Commissioners meetings are televised live and live streamed on WSTV and on the county commissioners’ meetings webpage along with the county’s Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo accounts. The proposed budget will be available for review in the County Commissioners’ Office at the Government Center, on the Budget Department webpage after the presentation, and copies will also be distributed to county libraries. For more, see the Thursday, May 26, 2022 edition.