Forsyth County property tax bills should have begun arriving in the mail this past Saturday, July 31, according to county officials.
Property tax bills can be paid by mail, in person or online at http://forsyth.cc/Tax/taxbill.aspx. Transaction fees will apply for online payments.
For more, see the Thursday, August 5, 2021 edition.
Property tax bills
Forsyth County property tax bills should have begun arriving in the mail this past Saturday, July 31, according to county officials.
Previous post: DWI charge