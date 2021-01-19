Having served at the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department for 16 years, Jason Robinson was recently promoted from captain to battalion chief.
Robinson shared that he ultimately went into the fire service because it was what he grew up in, with a long line of firefighters in his family.
For more, see the Tuesday, January 19, 2021 edition.
Promoted to battalion chief
Having served at the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department for 16 years, Jason Robinson was recently promoted from captain to battalion chief.
Previous post: Persons of the Year
Next post: Assistant attorney