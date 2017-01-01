Project updates

The Oak Ridge Town Council discussed a number of issues and received some updates on Town projects at their meeting on Aug. 3 at the Oak Ridge Town Hall.

After a report from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and Oak Ridge Fire Department, Oak Ridge Town Manager Bill Bruce made a report. Denise Sacks was named as a full member of the Historic Preservation Commission. There was a reappointment and staggering of terms for the Water Advisory Board members, which consists of Erin English, Francis Disney, Brian Hall and Phil McNamara. The Oak Ridge Town Council approved matching Veterans Honor Green donations raised in April and June 2023 and moved donations to the Veterans Honor Green Restricted Fund. The Oak Ridge Special Events Committee raised $22,400 during the quarter ending June 30 and the Town will match the $22,400 for a total of $44,800 to the Veterans Memorial Restricted Fund. The total amount in this fund is now $229,732. For more, see the Saturday-Sunday, August 5 & 6, 2023 edition.