When Olivia Laramore was growing up, the last thing she expected to be doing was working with children; however, after being led down that path through her faith, she is now taking on the role as the new director of the Glenn View Baptist Church Preschool.
For more, see the June 19 & 20, 2021 edition.
Preschool director
When Olivia Laramore was growing up, the last thing she expected to be doing was working with children; however, after being led down that path through her faith, she is now taking on the role as the new director of the Glenn View Baptist Church Preschool.
Previous post: Rabies case
Next post: Drug bust