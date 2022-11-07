Prendergrast

Kernersville – Mr. Francis “Frank” Patrick Prendergast, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 7, 1949, in Lackawanna County, PA to Thomas and Anna Prendergast. Frank was a Veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of the Kernersville VFW Post 5352. He was an avid golfer and he loved his granddaughter very much.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn Prendergast; five brothers; and two sisters.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Cutting (husband, Michael); one granddaughter, Isabella; eleven siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kernersville VFW Post 5352 at 618 Edgewood Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.