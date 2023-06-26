Powell

Mrs. Milodene Ellen Rininger Powell, 87, passed away June 26, 2023, at her home. She was born May 16, 1936, in Ohio to the late Mervin Leroy Rininger and Thelma Mae Varner Rininger. In addition to her parents, Milodene was preceded in death by a son, Paul M. Powell a grandson, Steven Wilson, two brothers, Joseph and Augustus Rininger, two sisters, Vera Anderson, and Arletta Rininger.

She is survived by her daughter, Tamela Hardman (Richard) of 29 Palms, CA, six grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, three sisters, Nancy Rexrode, Brenda Sell both of Kernersville, and Shirley Beal of Canton Ohio, and one brother, Philip Rininger.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Kernersville with Rev. Brenda Sell officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:30 PM at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com