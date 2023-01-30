Pless

KERNERSVILLE – Lewis Franklin Pless, 86, passed away January 30, 2023 at his home. Lewis was born on May 2, 1936 in Guilford County to Clyde and Vallie Lovett Pless. He was a member of Kernersville Wesleyan Church and a 1954 graduate of Kernersville High School, still enjoying the Class of 54 monthly breakfasts. Lewis was a licensed electrician, working for Salem Electric for 56 years, overseeing many commercial contracts. His work ethic was unmatched and provided a great example of dedication to his coworkers and family. He was a self-taught handyman – fixing anything that needed attention. Lewis was a soft spoken man with a huge heart.

In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca “Becky” Pless; and one brother, Larry Pless.

Surviving are two sons, Brad Pless (Kay) and Brian Pless (Lisa); one daughter, Dee Dee Nelson (Todd); seven grandchildren, Dustin Pless (Katie), Hilary Carpenter (Chris), Leigh Ann Pless, Mallorie Kirstine (David), Dylan Pless, Zachary Nelson (Madeline), and Kayla Pless; eight great grandchildren, Ayden, Ava, Andelyn, Nellie, Avery, Addyson, Tucker, and Atlas; and one brother, Danny Pless (Lenore).

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Rev. Leon Thompson and Rev. Steve Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Kernersville Wesleyan Church- OASIS, 930 North Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com