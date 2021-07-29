Planning Board process

Every year, the Town of Kernersville issues a call for applicants interested in applying for the many varied volunteer boards and commissions. These boards and commissions assist in providing direction on matters that impact the citizenry. The only real requirement is that applicants must reside inside the town limits or outside town limits but within the Kernersville ETJ (extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction).

Recently, questions have arisen about the selection process, especially surrounding the local Planning Board. Last month, the Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to accept the recommendation of two new members to the planning body, while at the same time, dislodging two other members. For more, see the Thursday, July 29, 2021 edition.