Plane crash

Area media outlets are reporting that the student pilot killed in a plane crash Tuesday evening in Stokes County was a local resident.

According to those reports, the N.C. State Highway Patrol has confirmed the man’s identity as Michael Thomas Turner of Kernersville.

The media also reported that the flight instructor, Samantha Welborn, 24, of Boonville, was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Peter Knudson, a spokesperson with the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Kernersville News on Friday that the crash occurred around 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 in the area of Almas Road near Pinnacle and that two people were onboard the single-engine 1964 Beechcraft A23 when it went down. Knudson said the plane had departed Winston-Salem for a 45-minute training flight.

According to Knudson, NTSB investigators were on scene on Wednesday and the wreckage of the plane was removed from the site on Thursday night.

A preliminary report on the incident should be available in about two weeks, but Knudson said it appears there is no evidence that the plane had power at the time of the crash.