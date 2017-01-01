Piney Grove Fire receives improved rating

The Piney Grove Fire & Rescue Department received an improved and excellent rating after North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced on Tuesday that N.C. Fire Districts completed their routine inspection and received ratings.

The inspection, conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS). Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source.

