Pilson

William “Billy” Roger Pilson passed away on June 21, 2023, at Hospice Home at High Point surrounded by family. Billy was born to John and Nannie Pilson on September 21, 1951. He found his niche early in life as a welder and excelled in his trade. He was retired from Champion Industries in Winston. When he wasn’t welding, Billy enjoyed spending time with friends at the beach, fishing, and playing pool. His love for cars started early. Drag racing events, car shows, and races were a favorite pastime. He was a proud father to Rodney (Melissa) Pilson, Kim (Matt) Grannis, and Monica (Josh) Smith and husband to June. He was Papa Bill to Brayden, Emily, Julia, Kylie, Ava, Dakota, Audrey, and Henry. He was brother to Mike and David, and Uncle Bill to many nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved and will be immensely missed.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Mike, stepbrother Rodney, and stepsister Bernice.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. David Fulp officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com