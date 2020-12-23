Piatt

Mrs. Carol Joyce Bray Piatt, 85, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Carol was born in Arcade, NY to the late Leland Wilmer Bray and Doris Alta Whiting Bray on September 21, 1935. Growing up Carol was very popular, active in sports and also a cheerleader. She was an active member of Main Street Methodist Church in Kernersville, she was heavily involved in The Kiwanis Club and other groups in the church. Carol went back to school later in life to become a nurse, because she said she had always wanted to be a nurse and enjoyed helping patients, even after her shift had ended. She always had a strong personality, great attitude, infectious laugh and never met a stranger, she probably is directing in heaven. She loved to travel, cruising with her best friend Linda, going to restaurants and having fun. Most of all, Carol loved her family to the fullest, she was an excellent cook and enjoyed having get togethers and dinners for the family, she was always an active fixture in their lives. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris and stepfather, Edward Hayes; two sisters, Shirley Martin and Sandy Killian. Carol is survived by the love of her life, husband, Dean Piatt; daughter, Tara Boname (Andrew); sons, Brian Piatt; Brent Piatt (Lori) and Todd Piatt (Georgia); grandchildren, Brice and Meagan Piatt, Corbin and Cole Piatt, Kyle and Jack Piatt, Ian and Owen Boname; step grandchildren, Teradee and Edward Hagan; brothers, Richard Bray (Joyce) and Terry Bray (Barb); brother-in-law, Ray Killian. A private family service will be held at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, with Pastor Rick Carter officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Main Street Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.