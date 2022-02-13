Phillips

Patsy Darlene Stamey Phillips was welcomed by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ into heaven on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Darlene was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved life, her family and her Savior.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Wesley Fletcher Phillips, her four children, Michelle Ledbetter (Greg Ledbetter), Brian Phillips (Nancy Phillips), Renee’ Minner (Craig Minner), and Wesley Phillips III (Christine Phillips), 12 grandchildren, Jennifer Howard (Mike), Sarah Brandes (Garrett), Kimberly Meyran (Daniel), William Phillips (Ally), Andi White (Kolton), Buk Phillips, Zachary Minner (Jessica), Michael Minner (Amanda), Nicholas Minner, Gabriel Phillips, Hannah Phillips, and Levi Phillips, and 8 great grandchildren Michael Clay, Matthew, and Trinity Howard, Isabella and Luke Brandes, Colton and Blaire Meyran, and Micah Minner. She is also survived by her sister Jackie Maness (Tracy) and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents Andrew and Modell Stamey, her son Wesley Fletcher Phillips II, and grandson, Nathan Minner. Darlene was born in her home in the Oakview community of High Point, NC on December 11, 1937. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord as a young girl and was baptized as a teenager in 1950 at Hughes Lake, High Point, NC. She married her high school sweetheart, Wesley Phillips on June 22, 1957. While Wesley attended medical school at Bowman Gray (Wake Forest University), she worked at Pilot Freight in Winston-Salem, NC. She graduated from college in 1973 from High Point College while raising 3 of her children. She continued on with her education, obtaining her Masters of Education in Guidance Counseling at UNCG in 1976. She worked as a guidance counselor at Kernersville Wesleyan Academy from 1976-1977. In March of 1967, she started flying and obtained her pilot’s license in November of the same year. She enjoyed flying her family to various destinations throughout the country. She also flew businessmen and politicians including Steve Pierce family, Carl and Donna Stewart and Rufus Edmisten, former Secretary of State. Darlene loved to cook and entertain guests, sometimes hosting guests for several months or a year. She also volunteered at the free clinic in Winston-Salem, as a receptionist at Kernersville Novant Hospital, at Bowman Gray School of Medicine, and served a month in Kenya with Samaritan’s Purse alongside Wesley. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly! Spending time at Nana and Poppop’s was always a special occasion filled with silliness and laughter. Her grandchildren will remember her as a generous soul and the “most hip and stylish” nana around. One of her mottos was, “Life is short, eat dessert first!” A celebration of Darlene’s life and God’s grace will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 19 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Rev. Brian Matherlee and Rev. David Emery officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one and half hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make a donation in Darlene’s memory to either Greenville University, 315 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246, or Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 N. Centennial St., High Point, NC 27262.