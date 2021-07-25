Pendry

Kate Wood Pendry, age 87, went to be with her Lord Sunday, July 25, 2021, following several years of declining health.

Kate was born in Davidson County, March 19, 1934, a daughter of the late J. R. “Oscar” and Nacie Coe Wood. She was a graduate of Wallburg High School and was the class valedictorian. Kate was a charter member of First Christian Church in Kernersville. She worked for the Davidson County School system at the Wallburg Elementary School for many years. Kate loved square dancing, going to the beach and the lake, and especially enjoyed cooking and spoiling her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Dixie Beck, Kathleen Hedgecock, and Grace Eastman.

Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Luther Mahlon Pendry; two sons, Steve Pendry (Janice), Tony Pendry (Dianne); a daughter, Teresa Mendenhall (Mark); two sisters, Dot Bowman and Rita Baxley (Harold); seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Kate’s life will be held Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church by Dr. Pete Kunkle. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Memorials may be directed to First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St., Kernersviile, NC 27284 or to any local hospice. Online condolences may be made at SechrestDavisphillipsavenue.com.