William Wesley “Bill” Pegg, Jr., 92, of Colfax, NC went home to be with the Lord and his loving wife on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Graveside Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Donna Friddle officiating.

A native of Guilford County, NC, Bill was the husband of the late Janet Robbins Pegg and the son of the late William Wesley Pegg, Sr. and Annie Lee Pegg. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he was in 101st Airborne and was stationed in Hawaii in the 25th Division, “The Screaming Eagles”. He was a faithful member of Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church. Bill accrued many licenses throughout his life, including his real estate license as well as his pilot’s license of which he was particularly proud. He was the owner/operator of Deep River Golf Club in Greensboro, NC and was a life-time member of the PGA. Bill’s favorite pastime was maintaining his property with his grandson, Matthew.

Survivors include his three daughters, Teresa Darr and husband, Ben of Oak Ridge, NC, Ellen Burleson of Colfax, NC, and Beverly Smith and fiancé, Keith of Summerfield, NC; two grandchildren, Matthew Smith, and Melissa Darr; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by his three sisters, Mary Pegg Cooke, Patty Pegg Murphy, and Esther Pegg Parker; and two brothers, Lee Pegg, and Mark Pegg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, 2223 Sandy Ridge Road, High Point, NC 27265.