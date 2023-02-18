Parrish

Joetta Libby Parrish, 89, of Kernersville passed away peacefully Saturday February 18, 2023.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Joetta was the wife of 70 years of the late Hewey James Parrish. She was the daughter of the late Era Lemar Libby and Joseph Libby. Joetta lived in Yadkin County before returning home to Kernersville. She retired from Western Electric in Winston-Salem; and Tots-and-Teens in Yadkinville. She never retired as a Mother.

Survivors include two daughters; two sons; two grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and extended loved ones.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joetta was preceded in death by her brother and grandson.

A memorial service to celebrate Joetta’s life is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Branon Friends Meeting in Hamptonville, NC

Memorial donations can be made to Branon Friends Meeting Women’s Circle.