Parrish

Wilma Flynt Parrish, 86, of Macon, died Friday, October 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery with the Reverends Chip Miller and Hunter Stevenson officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Wilma was born in Forsyth County, North Carolina on September 4, 1934 to Joe and Blanche Flynt. She was a 1952 graduate of Kernersville High School (NC), and graduated cum laude from Wake Forest College in 1957. She married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Vestal W. Parrish in 1952, who preceded her in death in 1998, after 46 years of marriage. Wilma lovingly called him “V”. Wilma and V moved to New Orleans, Louisiana in 1959, where she served in administrative assistant roles at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and Tulane University. She loved the culture of the Crescent City, taught Sunday School at St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church and studied painting. Wilma and V relocated to Augusta, Georgia in 1979, and then to Macon in 1981.

While in Macon, she served as a research assistant for the Mercer University School of Medicine and became an avid photographer of Macon architecture. She created Macon’s first pictorial calendar in 1987, for which she won an Addy Award. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, a volunteer at Presbyterian Village, former President of the Mercer University Women’s Club, member of the Macon Symphony Guild and Macon Heritage Foundation.

Wilma was a fan of college and NBA Basketball and was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and the New Orleans Saints. She enjoyed gardening, photography, genealogy, traveling and spending time with her family. She treasured her relationship with the Lord and was in His word every day. She spent her final years at Oaks Peake Assisted Living facility, where she loved the staff and they loved her. She also received special care from Loving Hands with Grace.

She is survived by her devoted son, Charlie O. Parrish (Monni) of Macon; two grandchildren, Andrei Parrish and Nicole Parrish of Macon; a sister, Helen Flynt Sears of Kernersville, North Carolina; two nieces and a nephew, also of Kernersville, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Dr., Macon, GA 31210.

Please visit www.hartmort.com to express condolences.

Hart’s at the Cupola, Hart’s Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.