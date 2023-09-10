Parnell

KERNERSVILLE – Charles Burton Parnell, 92, passed away peaceably at his home on September 10, 2023 after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Charles was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all he met. He leaves behind a loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Elizabeth Range Parnell. During their life together they traveled and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Charles was born on December 19, 1930 to Clewell and Georgia Dillon Parnell in Forsyth County. He attended the Winston Salem Public Schools and later in life graduated from High Point Business College.

Charles retired in 2007 as Vice President of Swaim Manufacturing in High Point after 60 years of service. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Japan.

Charles was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church for 80 years, serving in many capacities such as deacon, treasurer, Sunday school director, the Board of Trustees and numerous committees. He has been a member of First Baptist Church of Kernersville for the past 12 years. Charles also served for many years on the Triangle Fire Dept Board of Directors and a member of the Thomasville Lions Club.

Charles is survived by a blended family who loved him deeply. His wife Elizabeth Range Parnell of the home; daughter and son-in-law Lynne and Don Mabe of Kernersville, son and daughter-in-law Kenneth and Patti Parnell of Oak Ridge, James Robert Cornell of Franklinville, and Christina Black of Thomasville; Grandchildren and spouses, Jonathan and Danelle Mabe, David Mabe, Seth and Heather Parnell, Madison and Fisher Reese, Josiah and Maren Parnell, Nathan Cornell and Taylor Leonard; Great-Grandchildren, Jackson Mabe, Spencer Mabe, Kyla Cummings, Easton Cummings, Charlie Mabe, Claire Mabe, Amelia Parnell, and Silas Parnell; and two special 4 legged members of the family, Ripley and Chloe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clewell and Georgia Parnell, former wife of 42 years Josephine “Jo” Parnell; brother and sister-in-law Donald and Helen Parnell, brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Jeanne Parnell, sister and brother-in-law Melba and Ovie Gregory, and sister and brother-in-law Dahlia and Claude Meadows.

The family would like to thank everyone for the many prayers, cards, and visits. A special thanks to Trellis Supportive Care for their assistances in his final journey here on earth.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorials to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103 or an animal rescue organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com