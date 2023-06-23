Osborne

Winston-Salem – Bruce Allen Osborne, 66, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home. He was born on November 7, 1956, in Forsyth County to Marlene and the late Jones Osborne.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother, Terry L. Osborne (Jae); two nieces, Erin Osborne Edwards (Dorian), and Leigh Irvin (Brent); one great niece, Gracie Irvin; and three great nephews, Kolton Meyer, Wyatt Irvin, and Jaxson Osborne.

There are no formal services at this time. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.