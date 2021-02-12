Ortiz

Miguel Tomas Ortiz, 61, of Kernersville, NC went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 11:00AM Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery, Kernersville, NC.

A native of San Vicente, El Salvador, Miguel was the husband of Sandra Elizabeth Hernandez Ortiz and the son of the late Jose Ernesto Ortiz and Felicita de la Paz Burgos, whom he remembered and loved dearly. He loved Kernersville, having moved here in 2009, where it quickly became his “forever home”. Miguel was the Pastor of Iglesia Uncion Del Poder De Dios of Kernersville. He was also the owner and operator of 7Brothers Auto Repair & Services of Kernersville, NC. Miguel was an avid New England Patriots fan. He loved Boston, MA, where he lived for many years and was well known as a Forward Soccer Player for S.U.M.A. in League A in his youth. He always enjoyed spending time at the Beach, especially Cape Cod and Emerald Isle. Miguel was a faithful servant of God for more than 32 years. His passion was to preach the Word of God and to lead others in the path of Christ. Miguel loved his congregation and all of his brothers and sisters in Christ.

Survivors, whom he loved dearly, include his wife, Sandra of the Home; his in-laws, Maria, Jose, David, Raul, Sarai, and Sonia; children, Miguel Ortiz, Alex Guevara, Vanessa Ortiz and husband, Michael, Celia Baires, Michelle Guevara, Fergie Ortiz, Michaela, and Joshua Ortiz; beloved grandchildren; siblings, Luisa Segovia, Adela Quintanilla, Nicholas Ortiz, and Tinita Burgos; former wife and mother of his children, Patricia Arrivillaga; close friend, Michelle Heavener and family; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Miguel was preceded in death by his son, Jason Burgos; and brothers, Jorge Burgos, and Medardo Burgos.

Pastor Miguel Ortiz’ aspiration was that all would forgive, love one another, and be united in Christ. He believed his purpose was to instill faith and love in everyone he encountered. Miguel’s encouraging verses were Exodus 14:14, Revelation 3:7, Jeremiah 33:3, and Hebrews 11:1 and his special worship praises for strength were “La Flecha Malvada”, “De arriva biene lo Bueno”, and “Mi Vida esta confiada en Dios”.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to his special nurses, Maria H., Angie W., and Debbie.

“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31 KJV

