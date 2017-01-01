Operation Hammer

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) conducted what it is calling “Operation Hammer II,” the law enforcement agency’s second sex offender address verification operation for this year.

According to Christina Howell, public affairs officer with the FCSO, the operation began on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and was staffed by deputies from both the FCSO and the U.S. Marshals Service. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 28 & 29, 2020 edition.